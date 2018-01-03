Veronica May makes mental health her mission

× Expand Photo by Alfonso de Alba Veronica May

A month after Veronica May began the process of making her new album Awakened, she was hit with a setback. The singer/songwriter experienced a manic episode, one of the products of living with bipolar 1 disorder. She was taken to the hospital, and while she says the recuperation time wasn’t as bad as what she had experienced when she was younger, it still took her two months to fully return to being, as she puts it, “totally steady.”

Bipolar 1—which is characterized by more intense manic episodes than bipolar 2—has been a major part of most of Veronica May’s adult life. She says the first episode in her mid-twenties was a life-changing event, and has spent much of her time after that not only learning more about mental illness in order to persist, but also as a means of helping others. It’s an intimate topic to discuss, and for years mental illness has been treated as taboo. May, however, has made it a key part of her own identity as a musician and advocate, having written songs about her own experiences as well as blogging about mental health on her website. So anyone who listens to her music is getting to know Veronica May, unfiltered.

“I share it,” she says over a late breakfast in North Park. “I share it because I’m a mental health advocate too. I talk about it in schools. People will ask, ‘Bipolar 1—what’s the difference?’ People don’t really know the difference. I didn’t. I learned about it in school, and still didn’t really know. People have started dialoguing with me, and people have gotten diagnoses because of me. Why are we avoiding talking about it? I talk about it at every show. And someone at every show will come up to me and talk about depression or something like that.”

Helping others is a major part of what drives Veronica May. She’s been a performer since college, having recorded her solo debut 10 years ago, as well as having performed as half of the duo The Lovebirds. Yet much of her career has been in music therapy. She’s seen rhythm and melody become effective means of helping people afflicted with everything from suffering a stroke to addiction. She’s also worked at Rock ‘n’ Roll Camp for Girls, where she helped empower young girls through music. And though she’s recently had to step away from doing music therapy full time, that doesn’t mean she’s not still helping people.

Living with and overcoming the difficulties of mental illness is central to May’s new album, Awakened. In songs such as the stormy opening track “Flow,” the meditative “Tides” and nine-minute closer “How Far I’ve Come,” May offers an autobiographical perspective that shines a light on her experience from different angles. And the album’s cover photo even tells a story: It was shot where May had her first manic episode in her twenties.

“The front cover is the alley where they found me the first time,” she says. “I really wanted this album to showcase the idea of what mental illness is. I don’t know what the next album is going to be about, but this album has been a massive opportunity for me to talk to people about mental illness. That’s the whole point as a musician for me, to move and inspire in that way. That’s my mission and my purpose that I create for myself.”

× Expand Photo by Sharisse Coulter

× <a href="http://veronicamay.bandcamp.com/album/awakened">Awakened by Veronica May</a>

Though the songs on Awakened tell May’s story, it’s not a concept album in the traditional sense. There’s not a sequential narrative, nor were all the songs written in the same time period—some even date back as far as a decade ago. Yet it is a uniquely structured album, half composed of full-band blues-rock arrangements—featuring guitarist Jeff Berkley, bassist Jeff Johnson and drummer Josh Hermsmeier—and half composed of stripped-down, mostly solo acoustic performances. Within these extremes, May draws parallels to living with bipolar 1, though it’s about more than that.

“The main thread on this album is that I’ve finally gotten to the place in my life where I have some ownership,” she says. “And it’s about hope and about pushing through, and about love. I do touch upon the fact that yeah, this is what depression felt like to me. But all those things go back to knowing that it’ll be OK. And there are also those songs about falling in love with a girl. The muse—those things happen too.”

Veronica May may no longer be working full-time in a music therapy capacity, but the demands of performing have kept her busy. Earlier this year, she took part in a triple-release party with collaborator Jeff Berkley and fellow singer/songwriter Shawn Rohlf. And on Jan. 26, she’s having another release party for two videos for the songs “Rise” and “Tides,” on the rooftop deck of the Alexan ALX apartment building in Downtown. Whatever she can do to be an advocate for mental health and bring about a change for the better in others’ lives, however, she’s doing it.

Veronica May plays Jan. 10 at Soda Bar

“There was a minute where I wasn’t doing therapy and lessons, and it felt like a piece was missing,” she says. “When I can give back, that piece comes back to me. I like knowing that I can give something to someone in a way other than just me performing. I don’t think I can separate the two. Even if I was just touring, I’d be trying to fill that piece that needs to be filled. It feels good. It’s good to feel like you’re making a difference, or to get an email that’s like ‘I sent this song to my brother, he’s been in denial about this, I feel like it’s creating a dialogue’. That’s huge.”