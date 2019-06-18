Yes, Tacocat can!

× Expand Photo by Michael Lavine From left: Emily Nokes, Eric Randall, Bree McKenna and Lelah Maupin

On the morning of Nov. 9, 2016, I strapped on my sneakers and went for a run. I didn’t check my phone. I didn’t pick up the paper. I already knew my worst fears had come true.

Living in a red state, I understood all along that Donald Trump had a serious chance of becoming president. I witnessed firsthand the growing resentment toward Democrats and, specifically, Hillary Clinton. I worked with people who would vote Republican no matter what, or abstain from voting all together. They didn’t love Trump, but he was, in their words, “the lesser of two evils.” There was no changing their minds. The writing was on the wall.

Being right, of course, doesn’t always feel good. The four members of Tacocat, unlike myself, were shocked and bassist Bree McKenna admits they were “isolated in our queer, feminist, liberal Seattle bubble.” Which is why when Tacocat’s Emily Nokes sings, “I woke up today and everything was different,” my stomach sinks all over again. I’m back on that post-election run, bracing for the inevitable shitshow. Everything will be awful. Forever.

But “New World” doesn’t linger in despair. Like the rest of Tacocat’s new release, This Mess is a Place, the song faces our unsettling state of the union head-on while keeping one foot firmly planted in positive vibrations. “New World” is, by and large, a portrait of what could very well still be. After the opening line, Nokes adds, “I woke up today and everything was better / Put back together, rearranged.” The upbeat tempo and sugary new-wave vocals add to the takeaway that maybe, just maybe, there’s a chance to learn from this historical nightmare.

Things were different when Tacocat first started 10 years ago. Different White House, different headlines and different ambitions for the group of friends who just wanted to form, as McKenna puts it, a “fun party punk band” without any other real agenda.

“We found each other one by one,” says McKenna of her karmic kinship with Nokes, guitarist Eric Randall, and drummer Lelah Maupin. “Then it was, OK, we have a basement we can all practice in using our roommates’ instruments. Then, ‘oh, this is cool—what if we played a real venue? What if we went on tour? What if we made a record?’ Our goals slowly expanded.”

Tacocat crushed each goal and, indeed, had fun. A ton of fun. But fun doesn’t mean vapid. The band’s catchy and simple pop-punk brims with biting socio-political commentary that brings new meaning to “say it with a smile.” No topic is off limits, including (gasp) menstruation, which the band normalizes on their 2014 breakout single, “Crimson Wave.” The video for the song, like most Tacocat videos, looks like a B-52’s beach party, complete with mermaids and dancing lobsters. It’s campy and jubilant surf-punk that would fit nicely next to “We’ve Got the Beat” on a summer jams mixtape. It’s not, however, a complete and total joke, as some people suggested when they first came out.

“There’s a difference between being a joke band and having humorous lyrics. It doesn’t mean that all of our experiences are jokes,” McKenna says. “It’s a weird sexist label to put on us because of our subject matter. Did Green Day ever get called a joke band because they talked about masturbation?”

This Mess is a Place has mostly silenced anyone who questioned Tacocat’s credibility. Produced by Erik Blood, the record is a solid evolution of their rising talent and proof that faking it until making it totally works. Nokes tends to sing in ascending and descending scales, taking careful bites out of each note to articulate her wise points. On “Hologram” she rises and falls slowly at first, then speeds up so that “every reality, every little reality is ripping at the seams” becomes a brilliant word jam. McKenna, Randall and Maupin complement her fierce composure with comforting melodies that are snug, but never too tight. “The Joke of Life,” for example, is a perfect slice of Sleater-Kinney power chords and harmonies.

“It sounds more polished because we really did learn a lot about playing our instruments,” McKenna says. “There’s a pretty big leap from the first album to this last one.”

This Mess is a triumphant work by reasonable people trying to make sense, as well as make the most, of insanely complicated times.

“We have always written songs about what we like and what interests us but the rise of Trump put a little bit of a darker effect on our music,” McKenna says. “The effect of women’s rights being totally torn down and just rampant racism and sexism affected this whole album. The personal is political and sharing our experiences means something to people.”

They’re making lemonade from the grossest lemons and marveling at the increasingly diverse community that comes to their shows—from women and non-binary fans to little kids and men who can acknowledge their privilege. It’s quite a change from the early days.

“When we started, there were mostly male bands dominating the scene in Seattle. At the time it didn’t feel fashionable to have a feminist stance,” she says. “Women and queer bands are a lot more popular now because it’s a perspective that hasn’t been a dominant voice in the last 30 years of rock. We know how a sad white man feels—maybe it’s time for someone else to have a point of view.”