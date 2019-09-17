Yungblud wants a revolution

× Expand Photo by Jonathan Weiner Yungblud

Dominic Harrison is the first to say he wants to start a revolution. Before he became singer-songwriter Yungblud, Harrison was a suicidal, insecure young man who wanted to express his individuality by wearing skirts and painting his nails.

“I felt misunderstood all my life,” said Harrison, who grew up in Doncaster, England. “I didn’t feel like I belonged anywhere. Now I want to inspire and be inspired by the best fans in the world and watch it grow and get as big as it can get. I want it to be a movement. I want it to be a culture.”

“The place around me wasn’t ready,” said Harrison, who grew up in Doncaster, England. “It wasn’t OK to be myself. I was depressed, anxious and suicidal.”

As part of his “revolution,” Harrison is bringing his music Observatory North Park on Thursday, September 19. He’s been dubbed a “community-driven rock star” for his vivid lyrics that bring his characters to life on his debut album “21st Century Liability.”

“I want to be representative of a generation that is so intelligent and so set on fighting for a world of equality, so bored of division,” said Harrison, calling from Seattle.

“I don’t care about numbers next to my name or a gold record. I can talk about how many people are out there when I walk out on stage. There’s nothing more powerful than looking one of my fans in the eye and having them say, ‘You saved my life.’ I hear that every day and I say that right back to them.”

His entire tour is nearly sold out—and he’s only on his first album. The last time he played San Diego, it was at Casbah in front of 15 people. Less than a year after the release of “21st Century Liability,” Yungblud has amassed more than 350 million global streams across all songs and platforms.

His song with rumored girlfriend Halsey and Blink-182’s Travis Barker, “11 Minutes,” has racked up more than 160 million streams. He partnered with Z2 Comics on an original concept graphic novel, “Yungblud Presents The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club,” slated for release in October.

“It’s mental right now,” Harrison said. “I’m amazed to be in America. The shows have been one big sick, slightly dysfunctional family.

“The energy has been unfathomable. All I want to do is build a family and a community across the world. I want to meet more people.”

At the heart of it all is Harrison’s music. He compares his songwriting process to his “schizophrenic brain.”

“It starts with the lyrics,” he said. “I write about what I know—the feelings, the stories I hear. It’s so crazy. The songs are less and less about me. They’re about the people I’m meeting.”

The songs are rooted in truth and Harrison said it’s that authenticity that allows his music to resonate, he said.

“I remember once I was writing an essay in English class,” he recalls. “I was writing about the desert. My teacher said, ‘Why are you writing about the desert? Do you know what it feels like? What it smells like?’

“I said, ‘I’m from Doncaster,’ which is like the Detroit of the United Kingdom. I said, ‘Sir, you’re right.’ He taught me to write about what I know. As a musician, people can write music and be great singers, but people who listen know if you’re not telling the truth. It’s false. Those are the flash-in-the-pan artists who run out of things to say.

“People ask me if I’m exhausted. I say no. I’m anything but exhausted. I’m invigorated because I get to do this. People want to come and see me be myself. That’s the craziest thing.”