Zola Jesus is back in black

Experimentation can be a tricky thing. For many artists, there comes a time when the musical box that one has built just no longer fits. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

In the case of Nika Roza Danilova, who performs under the moniker Zola Jesus, that sense of experimentation had always been there. However, over the course of three albums for indie label Sacred Bones, she perfected a gothic, classical-meets-electro sound that was anchored by stark lyrics and her angelic, opera-trained voice. Her 2010 release, Stridulum II, was critically acclaimed and 2011’s Conatus further solidified her icy, synth-driven sound. Her 2013 release, Versions, featured her performing previously released songs with a chamber music orchestra. While the album hinted at the idea that she might be ready to expand her sound, she still seemed settled into the role of an artist whose music and lyrics would remain moody and foreboding.

Then came 2014’s Taiga, the fourth Zola Jesus album and her first for major label Mute Records. The music ratcheted up the BPM and had noticeably more pop-friendly hooks and choruses. The backlash to the record was noticeable. With a few exceptions, the album received lukewarm reviews, if not outright negative with one major music publication proclaiming in its headline: “Goth queen goes pop, with anonymous-sounding results.”

“Looking back on it, I did feel like it was definitely a natural evolution,” Danilova recently told CityBeat. “I felt like at that point, all my records before then were compromised in some way. Things like how they were considered lo-fi because of the equipment I was using or because of my lack of technical proficiency. It was like I was so distracted by my own insecurities or anxieties as a musician that I felt like I couldn’t make something that I felt like could stand on its own… I wanted to do something a little more extroverted, because so much of my process up until then was so tense and embroiled in anxiety and fear that I just wanted to let go of that.”

It makes sense in hindsight. As music fans, if we become accustomed to an artist’s sound as being sad, we often want them to sound sad forever. But when it came to the sound of Zola Jesus, Taiga was too much of a 180-degree turn. For Danilova, it seemed like a “natural evolution,” but for fans, the musical change seemed too drastic and missing a step.

“I needed to make that record. I’m very proud of it and it taught me a lot,” Danilova says. “In hindsight, did I need to record at a recording studio that Rihanna works at? No, I didn’t.”

That’s what makes the recently released Okovi so impressive. On the album, she has found a way to merge her earlier, crestfallen sound with the pop treatments she used on Taiga. In a way, it sounds like the album that she’s always had in her but was afraid to realize out of fear of being pigeonholed.

“So many of the songs on the record were not only about my own struggles but the struggles of those around me,” says Danilova, who took on the nickname Zola Jesus as a way to freak out bullies who used to tease her. “On a personal level, I feel like my mind is my greatest detriment because it never stops. I just felt like my whole life, I’ve been a prisoner to my own anxieties.”

Danilova grew up in rural Wisconsin listening to pop radio, but later gravitated toward the new wave and classic rock her parents played around the house. In her teens, she says she found thematic parallels in the classical and opera music she studied with the post-punk, hardcore and industrial music that she eventually gravitated toward.

“I really started to figure out what I loved about music and what I loved about art, and that was very formative for me,” she says. “I think that part of my journey as a musician is trying to figure out how to channel this sound in my head that’s maybe a distillation of all the musical things that make me who I am. All the hardcore bits, the industrial, pop, opera. It’s just a fine balance, because if you try to combine hardcore with opera, it’s going to sound pretty dorky.”

She conceived much of the new album after moving back to Wisconsin after a sojourn in L.A., but Okovi not only marks a homecoming for Danilova in a literal sense, but a musical one as well. It also marks her return to Sacred Bones, the label she started out on. Named after the Slavic word for shackles, Okovi is filled with direct and highly personal statements that deal in major mental health issues. She cites two songs in particular, “Witness” and “Siphon,” as being particularly “precious” to her because they were written for others. In many ways, that has always been her modus operandi. That is, by laying out her own anxieties and insecurities in the way she does, it helps others feel less alone. Sure, Okovi might seem like a return to grand, sad statements, but for the woman behind the statement, it’s an empowered message.

“Every record of mine, there’s a thread there, but I keep trying different angles and fine tune that balance,” Danilova says. “So much of what this record is about, and much of my life the last couple of years, was about realizing who and what is truly important to me and to dig deep into that.”

