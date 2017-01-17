‘Live at the Belly Up’ returns to KPBS

× Expand Talib Kweli

Locally produced live-concert show Live at the Belly Up, recorded (as the title indicates) at the Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, has returned to KPBS TV after a two-year break. The first episode of the fourth season of the show aired on Friday, Jan. 13 and featured a performance by Anderson East. Six more episodes will air this season, with a repertoire of performers that includes Ziggy Marley, Talib Kweli and Soul Rebels and Yonder Mountain String Band.

In a phone interview with CityBeat, Live at the Belly Up producer Chris Goldsmith says that, in its fourth season, the show remains focused on one thing above all: Delivering a strong live performance.

“It’s becoming a nice library,” he says. “We just love live music. It’s just about great live performances. So with the show, it’s important to us to reflect that aesthetic. We only have seven episodes, so it’s important to reflect that diversity.”

Previous seasons of Live at the Belly Up featured a mix of artists that included local bands such as The Styletones and The Heavy Guilt, along with nationally known talents like The White Buffalo. With three seasons in the rear view, Goldsmith admits to trying different ways to add to the show, whether it’s interviews or crowd commentary. But every time the formula’s tweaked, they always end up going back to the simple idea of letting the live show speak for itself.

“The funny thing is that when we try these things, they end up on the cutting room floor,” he says. “It’s really hard to add things to a live show without it seeming tacked on.

“The nice, natural law is that the most compelling parts to do are actually the easiest,” he adds. “The good thing is that the live show itself is really compelling.”

Live at the Belly Up airs Friday nights on KPBS at 11 p.m.