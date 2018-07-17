‘Records Collecting Dust II’ to debut in August

× Expand Photo by Eric Howarth Roger Miret and Jason Blackmore

The documentary film Records Collecting Dust debuted three years ago. In the film, a number of influential punk musicians discussed the records that influenced them and their music. And in August, its sequel, Records Collecting Dust II, will make its premiere. The film will be showing at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park on Aug. 23, 24 and 25, with Q&A sessions with director Jason Blackmore after each screening. Additionally, Blackmore will be joined by Clif Croce of The Freeze (who appears in the film) on Friday, Aug. 24, followed by an after-party at The Whistle Stop with The Freeze and Blackmore’s band, Death Eyes.

Blackmore says that once he started working on the first film, he just kept on going, which is how he ended up with a sequel.

“It just sort of snowballed once I started working on it, really,” he says. “I knew I wanted to talk to record collectors, and then I thought it would be cool to talk to musicians. And then I realized I wanted to focus on musicians in the punk and hardcore scene of the ’80s. A lot of them had a huge impact on me as a teenager, being exposed to bands like Black Flag and Minor Threat.”

Where the first Records Collecting Dust film focused on West Coast punk bands, the follow-up features interviews with musicians from New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., including Ian Mackaye (Minor Threat, Fugazi), Walter Schriefels (Quicksand) and Page Hamilton (Helmet). Blackmore adds that he has ideas for more potential installments, but that he needs to give himself a break for the time being.

“I went straight from the first one into the second,” he says. “Any sane person would have given themselves a break. This has been five years of my life that I’ve put into it.”

Because the nature of the film is such that it could continue indefinitely, Blackmore sees it as having potential for more beyond the two finished documentaries. In fact, he even says it could potentially translate to a different format.

“Everyone that I interviewed and met for this was so awesome,” he says. “It’s been great just getting to know and learn from so many people. It hit me at some point that it could even make a good TV show. Someone on the Internet said ‘This would be a great show on Viceland’. That’s what I’ve been saying!”