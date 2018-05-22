Members of Le Chateau, Shark Attack introduce new project

× Expand Photo by Brandy Bell Laurel Leven

Members of Le Chateau and Shark Attack have just announced a new project titled Laurel Leven. The trio features Le Chateau vocalist Laura Levenhagen (who’s also a member of Twin Ritual), as well as multi-instrumentalists Eric Flynn and Pat Heaney. The group’s new self-titled EP was released late last week via iTunes and Spotify. It’s a beat-heavy synth-pop group in the vein of Chvrches, and it sounds like a natural extension of the three members’ combined past work. However, it started a little bit by chance, when Flynn decided to ask a friend of a friend to join in on something he was creating with Heaney in the studio.

“Eric and Pat were in the studio working on something together and needed a vocalist,” Levenhagen says. “Eric thought of me, even though we’d only met once before. I was like, ‘If you’re in the studio, then I should probably go.’ We worked really well together, and ended up deciding to make it into a bigger project.”

The group plans to turn Laurel Leven into a live project later this year, though they’re still figuring out the logistics of it. However, the EP they just released has been done for a long time, which created some urgency in terms of provoking them to put it out. There’s more material that they’re in the process of finishing, but considering the amount of time they’ve put into it, Levenhagen says they at least wanted to release some material.

“We worked on it on and off,” she says. “We would get together for a while and do a lot, and then come back to it later. It probably took six months to a year. I think it’s been complete for about a year.”

In a funny coincidence, the Yanny vs. Laurel audio debate happened to coincide with the group’s decision to finally introduce the project. It helped to keep the name on social media for a few days, but convenient hashtags aside, Laurel Leven is ready to become a much more active band in 2018.

“I’m not sure what we were waiting for,” Levenhagen says. “I want people to hear these songs. We’ve been sitting on them for a while.”