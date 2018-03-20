Rehearsal rooms grow more scarce in San Diego

× Expand Photo by David Mead Sixes

A good rehearsal space can be a tricky thing to find for a band with limited resources. Ideally, it should be a place that’s secure, doesn’t require a long drive to get to and doesn’t run the risk of disturbing neighboring residents or businesses. But with several spaces having closed recently, options are narrowing for local bands. This year alone, a number of rehearsal space complexes have closed including K St. Recorders in Grant Hill, which is still recording bands but no longer offering rehearsal space. Another office complex in Miramar, which was being used by a half-dozen bands including Weight of the Sun, also shut down recently when the building was sold.

Garage-punk trio Sixes were also evicted from a space they shared with Teenage Burritos in Bankers Hill.

“We were in our space for about a year before we got the boot,” says Sixes singer/guitarist John Wanser.

The space was located behind a design studio and neighbored other businesses, though Wanser says the band took care not to play during hours that might upset other tenants. Eventually, however, they had to leave the space after a nearby tenant made noise complaints to their landlords. The band has since relocated to a new spot, but Wanser says that it’s hard to find a space that’s not only centrally located, but one where they can feel safe about leaving their gear.

“Before we were in a room that we had to share with 15 other people,” Wanser says. “People were just disrespectful. I’d find ashes on my amp. And it’s just hard to cram into a room with a bunch of other people’s gear, and you don’t know the other people that well. You don’t know what kind of condition everything’s going to be in.”

Wanser’s concerns have been echoed by other musicians. Singer/songwriter Heather Nation says that her band Meadow has been having trouble finding a space, either because the options available to them are too expensive or because of geographical hurdles.

“It’s our biggest hurdle as a band,” says Nation. “As the main songwriter of the band, I’m able to spend time individually perfecting the song arrangements and chord charts, but that only goes so far without really being able to open up as a band, volume and expression wise.”

Timothy Joseph, owner of Studio 350/Phaser Control, has been renting rehearsal rooms for more than a decade, and he says his own experiences have contributed to how he runs his business. He’s played in complexes that had people sleeping in them, using meth or weren’t kept in sanitary conditions, which he says drives tenants away.

“If you’re paying $500 a month, the facilities should be clean and comfortable to be in,” Joseph says. “It’s hard to be creative in a space where everything’s icky to touch.

“With big complexes, you can’t really police them,” he adds. “Weird shit gets out of hand. I vet everyone who comes in here. I’m looking to create a community environment. That’s what keeps tenants here. The more comfortable a band feels, the better.”