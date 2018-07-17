A live music guide to Comic-Con

× Expand Galactic Empire

One of the fun things about Comic-Con every year is that it brings a lot of comic-, film-, video game- and nerd-friendly live music to San Diego. This year’s no exception, with a lineup of music events that cater to fans looking for a little more escapism in their live shows.

On Friday, July 20, Galactic Empire is playing at Brick by Brick, performing a set of music from the Star Wars films in a theatrical, heavy metal style, complete with Darth Vader, Boba Fett and Stormtrooper costumes. They’re joined by Super MadNES, who blends video game music with ‘70s and ‘80s hard rock. Those nostalgic for ‘80s cartoons might also want to check out Stan Bush on Saturday, July 21 at Brick by Brick. Those old enough to remember will know that Bush is the musician responsible for “The Touch,” as featured in 1986’s The Transformers: The Movie.

For a more traditional interpretation of the Star Wars score, head to Copley Symphony Hall on Wednesday, July 18, where the San Diego Symphony will be performing the music of John Williams, whose catalog includes the music of Jurassic Park and the Indiana Jones series. Dr. Ian Malcolm cosplay is an option for anyone planning their attire.

Japanese band The Pillows will also be making their way to San Diego this week. The band, famous for having music featured in anime series FLCL, will be performing at Adult Swim on the Green behind the Convention Center on Saturday, July 21. And earlier that day, costumed, family-friendly ska superheroes The Aquabats will be playing their annual show at House of Blues.

Those who like their comedy rife with plenty of metal references would do well to see Brian Posehn at The Casbah on Thursday, July 19. (See my feature this week for more on Posehn and metal.) Alternately, those who just want to do some dancing in their Sexy Deadpool costume should head to The Merrow on Saturday, July 21 for Club Sabbat Cosplay X. One way or another, there should be something to satisfy every taste and fandom during the week of Comic-Con.