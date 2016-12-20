A live music guide to the holidays in San Diego

× Expand Gucci Mane

Let's get something out of the way: Not everyone loves holiday music. In fact, quite the contrary—a lot of people absolutely can't stand holiday music. I don't hate it, myself, but I could definitely go the rest of my life without hearing "Winter Wonderland" ever again. That being said, under the right circumstances, a good holiday show can be a lot of fun, especially if it's a non-traditional one.

The Casbah has a couple of annual holiday traditions that it's continuing this year. Legendary Latino Elvis impersonator and iconic showman El Vez is bringing his El Vez Merry Mexmas back to San Diego on Friday, Dec. 23. Just one night later, on Christmas Eve, The Casbah will hold its long-running "Exile on Kettner Blvd." show, in which local musicians cover The Rolling Stones. It's not exactly the Christmas canon, but it's still a hell of a holiday party.

For something a little more traditional, you'll have to wait until Wednesday, Dec. 28, when Mannheim Steamroller performs his electric-light-orchestral holiday canon at the Balboa Theatre. But if you can't wait that long, smoothest of smooth jazz guitar players Peter White will bring some gently airbrushed flair to some old favorites. Did I mention it'll be smooth?

At the Belly Up, Brawley's Country Christmas, headlined by Nancarrow, will put some twang into the Yuletide songbook on Wednesday, Dec. 21. And on Friday, Dec. 23, Abbey Road and Jumping Jack Flash will add a bit more holiday mirth to the Beatles vs. Stones cover band battle.

After his performance at Observatory North Park on Friday, Dec. 23, Gucci Mane appears at Fluxx for "Gucci Christmas." I'm not exactly sure what a Gucci Christmas sounds like—perhaps he'll perform "First Day Out the North Pole" for example—but I'm genuinely curious. I'll say that much.

On Friday, Dec. 23, The Hideout is hosting a benefit show for victims and families of The Ghost Ship fire in Oakland. It's unlikely to have much in the way of actual holiday music, but with a lineup featuring V·koum, Quali, Die Miﬂbildungen Des Menschen and Tenshun, along with the spirit of giving, it sounds like a Christmas-Eve Eve well spent