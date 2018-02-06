A San Diego Valentine’s Day playlist

× Expand Mittens

It’s not Valentine’s Day without a playlist full of jams to set the right mood, whether that’s romance, sexytime or bitter breakups. San Diego bands have covered the whole spectrum, so here’s a playlist of local acts for every Valentine’s Day need.

Birdy Bardot, “Only Need You To Love Me”: I could have gone with a number of different songs from Birdy Bardot’s two albums, but this one stands out for being kinda trippy and sexy, but also emotionally intense. Plus, it’s just a killer song.

×

The Frights, “I Feel It Too”: It’s hard not to enjoy this song about a couple of fucked-up kids who “can talk for hours and hours” and find a mutual bond. It’s all pure, snotty, awkward teenage feelings, and everybody, on some level, can relate to that.

× <a href="http://dafrights.bandcamp.com/album/the-frights">The Frights by The Frights</a>

Rocket from the Crypt, “Lipstick”: There’s a kind of innocence about this 1998 song from Rocket. Maybe it’s because most rock bands skip right past the first kiss, but given John Reis’ penchant for spiking his lyrics with humor, his straightforward chorus of “Lipstick on my face and I don’t wanna wipe it off” is oddly charming.

×

Throwback Zack, “Bump in the Night”: The title suggests monsters, but this is about a very different kind of bump that happens in the night. This Zapp-style synth-funk jam is all about sexy things happening in the late night hours: “She knew what I was thinking/She knew my frequency—It’s gonna be poppin’ tonight!” Awww, yeah.

× <a href="http://40ouncefunk.bandcamp.com/album/funk-junkie">Funk Junkie by Throwback Zack</a>

Mrs. Magician, “You’ll Fall In Love”: Not a song about being in love, but rather wishful thinking about the day it finally happens. Jacob Turnbloom’s chorus of “One day I’ll fall in love” sounds infectious and hopeful, instead of bitter and lonely.

× <a href="http://mrsmagician.bandcamp.com/album/youll-fall-in-love">You'll Fall In Love by Mrs Magician</a>

Big Bloom, “Sex in the Bathroom”: There’s nothing particularly romantic about sex in a bathroom, but no Valentine’s Day playlist is complete without some sleazy, lascivious rock ‘n’ roll driven by uncontrollable lust.

× <a href="http://bigbloom.bandcamp.com/album/decomposure">Decomposure by Big Bloom</a>

Mittens, “Endlessly”: This closing title track to Mittens’ recently released album is a bittersweet, somber slow dance for sweethearts with an uncertain future. In fact, the hopeless devotion from singer Mona Mitten in the face of a relationship that probably won’t pan out, coupled with a sweet melody, makes this a perfect fit for a teen drama.