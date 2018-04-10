A Ship in the Woods announces inaugural festival

× Expand Photo by Kirstie Shanley Bill Callahan

Escondido-based art collective A Ship in the Woods has announced its inaugural music festival, A Ship in the Woods Music & Art Festival. The festival is being held on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17 at Escondido’s Felicita Park, and it’s being headlined by Built to Spill, No Age, Bill Callahan and Shabazz Palaces. Other artists lined up for the festival include Lonnie Holley, EMA, Ice Balloons, Tara Jane O’Neil and Moon Diagrams. There will also be visual artists, performance artists, sound installations and other attractions.

For the arts non-profit, holding a festival outside of a conventional venue offers a chance to expand the county’s musical map.

“North County doesn’t have a lot of venues for bands to play,” says A Ship in the Woods Co-Founder/Director RJ Brooks. “So having this event here is a great opportunity to bring more experimental and indie artists to the area.”

In the past, A Ship In the Woods has showcased some high-profile bands at its Escondido space, including punk legends The Mekons and Bay Area art-rock group Xiu Xiu. In a sense, the festival is an extension of these types of events, and one that’s been discussed for a long time inside the art collective.

“A lot of the fundraising events have had a musical aspect,” says Lou Niles, who handles public relations for A Ship In the Woods. “We’ve always been looking at doing more music-focused events. And these events had incubated out of those talks.”

In addition to some of the more high profile national acts performing, the festival will also feature a handful of local artists, including Hexa, Spooky Cigarette and Pall Jenkins. Niles says that it was important for locals to be a part of the programming, as it contributes to their objective of bringing together the San Diego cultural community. But it also allows for more diversity and, they hope, more fun.

“People come to festivals to find out about bands that are up and coming,” says Co-Executive Director Lianne Thompson Mueller. “It’s not a new thing, but we want to carry on that experience. And we hope to do that with visual art too.”