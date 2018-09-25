Adam Gnade and Demetrius Antuna to perform a dark sound bath

× Expand Photo by Rebecca Antuña Adam Gnade and Demetrius Antuña

Earlier this year, Warsaw’s Demetrius Antuña and writer Adam Gnade released a collaborative EP through Three One G titled Voicemails from the Great Satan. The work is a dark ambient collaboration featuring music composed by Antuña and a spoken word narrative from Gnade. The duo will be performing the piece together in what they’re billing as a “dark soundbath” for just the third time on Sunday, Sept. 30 at Bread & Salt. The performance will serve as the closing ceremony for the San Diego Zine Fest.

The collaboration between Antuña and Gnade has its roots back in the early ’00s, when one of Gnade’s spoken-word pieces ended up on a remix album for The Dropscience, Antuña’s band at the time.

“After we did that, we were both saying ‘Let’s do an album together,’ but as time went on it just never happened,” he says. “But then many years later, Adam hit me up and said ‘I have this idea, it’s a really dark story,’ and so he sent over the words and I just kept on playing with it and came up with the music.”

When the duo debuted the piece back in winter, it was a mostly improvisational piece. But with two performances having taken place, the next performance will be more structured. Still, Antuña says that it’s still likely to continue evolving.

“The music has been slightly modified,” he says. “It’s still an ambient, all-encompassing drone. But we’re trying out certain parts that are intended to translate better for the ‘sound bath’.”

This next performance is inspired by the Integratron space near Joshua Tree, which regularly holds sound baths as a therapeutic, holistic experience. As such, attendees will be encouraged to get comfortable and sit or lie down while the music is being performed and let it wash over them. It’s a little different from the usual rock show, but a test run in Tijuana last weekend proved successful.

“Bread and Salt is pretty acoustically resonant,” Antuña says. “It’s basically a massive reverb chamber. But we don’t play that loud. The bar in Tijuana got really quiet when we played. But the outside world in Tijuana is still very loud—we could hear car stereos and sirens and everything.”