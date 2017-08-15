Adams Avenue Street Fair returns for 36th year

× Expand The Donkeys

The 36th annual Adams Avenue Street Fair has been announced for Saturday, Sept. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 1, along Adams Avenue in Normal Heights. The festival is being headlined by blues band Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers along with local indie rock group The Donkeys, and the lineup also includes a long list of mostly local bands including The Creepy Creeps, Gilbert Castellanos, Birdy Bardot, The Midnight Pine, Dead Feather Moon and Spooky Cigarette.

Steve Kader, who has been the talent buyer for the street fair 12 years, says that it’s one of the goals of the festival to showcase a wide selection of artists.

“Nowadays, everybody listens to everything,” he says. “Whether it’s indie rock, folk or blues, it’s important to reflect that. It’s definitely the biggest showcase of local music in San Diego.”

With more than three decades of history in San Diego, Kader says that the Adams Avenue Street Fair has reached a point where not only does it have a built-in audience, but one that spills out beyond the county limits. He says that people drive down from Orange County or Riverside County for the festival, and that people often come in hopes of discovering something new.

“It’s cool to see a punk rock couple watching a gospel band,” he says. “Or a younger indie rock crowd seeing some acoustic music or rockabilly. As a talent buyer, that’s a good feeling.”

As always, the Adams Avenue Street Fair is open to all ages, which sets it apart from many other live events in town. And with participation from venues like The Casbah, it opens up an opportunity to be able to bring bands in front of audiences who might not be able to see them otherwise.

“Kids come to the festival who are 16 to 17, and are too young but would probably love to get into The Casbah or Belly Up. But in 3 to 5 years that’ll be [those venues’] fanbase,” he says. “If they come here and see new bands, however, then that’s going to help expand the scene. And that’s when we know we’ve done our job.”