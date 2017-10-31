Astral Touch delivers a promising debut EP

Astral Touch, the electronic recording project of Nathan Leutzinger, first made its appearance in CityBeat in the 2016 Local Music Issue, earning a coveted Extraspecialgood endorsement on the strength of his first demo. At the time, Ryan Bradford said that the moody synth-pop sound of the recordings evoked “a weird, exciting and vaguely frightening experience, but ultimately leaves you wanting more.” That’s actually a pretty accurate assessment of Astral Touch’s overall sound, which marries contemporary electronic production with ‘80s-era new wave melodies.

When listening to Astral Touch’s New Lies EP, it’s hard not to think of M83. Like that group, Leutzinger has a penchant for hazy, nostalgic sounds and futuristic textures alike. The MIDI saxophone on “Everything to Time,” also like M83’s Anthony Gonzalez, shows that Leutzinger isn’t afraid to throw in some cheesy sounds if they work in the context of the song, which, in this case, absolutely do.

Astral Touch is far from a tribute act however. While there are parallels with artists such as Cut Copy or Chvrches, the four tracks on New Lies feel fresh and novel. They’re catchy, yet remain mostly free of cliché.

New Lies is sequenced in an interesting way, growing more interesting with each track. Opener “See You Maybe, Never, OK” is the most conventional pop track of the bunch, whereas “Cloudless” feels druggier and more spacious, with a slow-moving beat and some dense layers of synth. “Everything To Time” is buzzier, its sax effects and scratchy guitar chords making for a perfect summer jam (which just happened to arrive in the fall). Yet the strongest of the bunch is the title track, closing out the EP with a dancefloor-ready pulse and a gorgeous interplay of guitar and deep, distorted synth.

Though it’s short, New Lies is a strong showcase for an up-and-coming artist with a knack for immediate, yet complex synth-pop. And while the EP is a good first taste, I’d love to hear another 30 minutes of this.