August 2018 playlist

It's been a little while since our last monthly playlist. A little too long, actually, and in that time a lot of music has been flooding through my earbuds. In the past couple months, I've been spending a lot of time listening to the high-energy jangle pop of Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, whom I recently interviewed, as well as the intense industrial rock of Uniform, who likewise made an appearance on our music page recently.

Additionally, there's been a lot of good stuff coming from our own backyard, including the first track from a highly anticipated Author & Punisher album, as well as some great new sounds from Montalban Quintet, whose new LP feels like the proper antidote to the swampy-ass weather we've been experiencing this summer.

Catch up on some of the best music of the last couple months and stream our new monthly playlist (finally!).