Author & Punisher changes direction on new EP

Author & Punisher has had an eventful 2017 so far, to say the least. In January, the industrial-metal project from Tristan Shone provided the score for a “Satanic mass” ceremony in Los Angeles. Then in March, he announced he had signed to famed heavy music label Relapse, onetime home to iconic bands such as Mastodon, Baroness and Neurosis, as well as the current label of fellow San Diegans The Album Leaf. And while his debut for Relapse is still on the horizon, Shone capped an already interesting first quarter with the release of a new EP, Pressure Mine.

Pressure Mine immediately marks a dramatic departure from Shone’s previous full-length, 2015’s Melk en Honing. Where that album was Author & Punisher at its most intense, Shone’s machines being pushed to their limits, here there’s significantly more restraint and nuance at play. It’s not as if it’s a laid-back and breezy release for Shone; second track “Pressure Lover,” for instance, is bathed in noise and static, suggesting that the punishment this time around is more textural than sheer physical impact.

The five tracks on Pressure Mine are some of the catchiest, if not the weirdly prettiest that Shone has ever recorded. “Enter This” is an epic dirge of intricate industrial-goth sounds, pairing layered synth arpeggios with a menacing bassline and slow-moving, hard-hitting beats. Yet the most surprising aspect is Shone’s vocal performance, which is sung melodically rather than barked or screamed. In fact, his vocal talents are on full display throughout the EP, driving the triumphant chorus of “Nazarene” and appearing in their barest, most direct form on the atmospheric closing track “Black Wand.”

The heaviness on Pressure Mine is undeniable, though it’s arguably Shone’s least metal release. He allows in more space than ever before, and focuses more of his efforts on melody and ambience. That being said, it’s still incredibly abrasive, crushing and loud. Author & Punisher hasn’t gone pop by any traditional definition, though it’s certainly a step in that direction. Author & Punisher has changed direction and approach before, but if this is an indication of where he’ll go with Relapse, then he’s on his way toward something incredible.