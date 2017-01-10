Author & Punisher scoring Satanic Mass

× Expand Author & Punisher

Author & Punisher has announced a new collaboration with The Satanic Temple of Los Angeles. On Jan. 14, industrial metal artist Tristan Shone will be providing a live score for the Destruction Ritual at its Satanic Mass at Das Bunker in Los Angeles. Shone first got connected to the Satanic Temple through artists in the industrial scene in Los Angeles, and ultimately came to appreciate the goals of the anti-religious activist group.

“Satanic is kind of a misnomer,” he says in a phone interview. “They’re basically sort of anti-religion. They don’t feel that evangelicals should have any involvement in government. They’re also very counter-cultural.”

The Destruction Ritual is being led by Ali Kellog, head of the Los Angeles chapter of the Satanic Temple, who will be reading an invocation. Shone will be backing her invocation with a dissonant musical backing, which will then transition to a new song he wrote for the ceremony. Though it’s not yet been released, the new track will appear on a split single later in 2017.

“About 15 minutes of it will be the actual ceremony,” he says. “There will be people dressed up in a ceremonial garb. There will be chanting. And I’ll have this noise swell. [Kellog] will be guiding me with her hand movements.”

Shone, an atheist who agrees with the Temple’s message of separating religious doctrine from governance, says he’s looking forward the opportunity to participate in the ceremony because it should prove to be cathartic.

“I went to Catholic school, but now I’m an atheist,” he says. “I think it’ll be a very powerful event. It’ll be a nice release.”