Author & Punisher sounds bigger and better on new album

Back when Tristan Shone released his first album as Author & Punisher, 2010’s Drone Machines, he seemed destined to ascend to something greater. The industrial-metal creates all of his music on his own self-built and engineered pieces of machinery, which look as imposing and intense as they sound, and though that might seem on paper like an interesting gimmick, it’s proven to be a lot more than that through each record he’s released since. With each new album, Shone has expanded his approach and built on that noisy, harrowing foundation, not to mention his increasingly diverse approach to songwriting.

Beastland is proof of that inevitable ascent. His first release for long-running metal powerhouse label Relapse, Shone’s fifth album is everything that’s made Author & Punisher a compelling listen over the past decade, but this time, it’s amplified and multiplied. As odd as it might seem for A&P’s music to sound any bigger than it already has, Beastland most assuredly does sound bigger. And nastier. And in the most rewarding surprise of all, it’s even more melodic.

Just as anyone who makes heavy music can attest, there’s only so far one can go into extremes before there’s little terrain left to uncover. Shone never relents on the heaviness, here, but from what I can tell, that’s no longer the primary driver of his musical direction. The first single “Nihil Strength” is as crushing as anything he’s ever released, which should allay any concerns about that aspect of his music. But Author & Punisher’s palette is all the more broadened, showcasing an eerie industrial waltz on “Ode to Bedlam,” a supremely distorted take on darkwave on tracks such as “Nazarene” and “Pharmacide,” and a synth-heavy industrial dirge with cleaner, more melodic vocals on “Night Terror.”

As much as Author & Punisher’s music is built on specific limitations, Shone’s efforts toward continually removing those limitations are paying off. The eight songs on Beastland certainly sound like they could have only been recorded by Author & Punisher, but now more than ever, they also seem to encompass an impressively broad range of sound.