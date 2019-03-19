Bad Vibes are now Drug Hunt

× Expand Photo by Erica Joan Drug Hunt

The ghost of controversial rapper XXXTentacion has come to haunt a local band. According to Rory Morison, guitarist for rockers Bad Vibes, the band has decided to change its name to Drug Hunt because of the possibility of legal action from XXXTentacion’s estate.

The issues began not long after the five-piece finished recording their debut album a little over a year ago. In preparations for its release on San Diego label Blind Owl, they decided to trademark their name. Alas, after searching to see if any other artists had previously taken it, they discovered that Jahseh Onfroy (aka XXXTentacion), the Florida rapper who was killed in a shooting in June 2018, had his own imprint called Bad Vibes Forever.

“They had put in their trademark before us and it was going to go through at the end of the year,” Morison tells CityBeat. “We reached out to the estate about whether or not it’d be cool if we kept the name. We’d been running with that name for over three years and had built a reputation in San Diego under that name.”

Changing a band’s name can be a risky move as it may end up confusing listeners, annoying promoters and causing the band to lose momentum. Morison says a lawyer from XXXTentacion’s estate told them it’d be fine if they kept the name if they wanted to just play live and that’s it. However, they would be given a legal order to stop what they were doing if they tried to sell any merchandise, such as records and T-shirts, with Bad Vibes printed on it. [Edit note: CityBeat attempted to contact the law firm in charge of the estate, but we did not receive a response by the time this issue went to press.]

After weeks of debate, they finally settled on a new moniker.

“We knew we wanted a hunt or some sort of quest involved in the name,” Morison says. “The [word] drug takes on a lot of different connotations. It’s got very powerful symbolism to it, but it can also be something that, as a rock band, people can quickly associate with sex drugs and rock ’n’ roll.”

Drug Hunt will commemorate their official name change in a show at The Casbah on Friday, April 12 with Sacri Monti, Warish and SIXES. Their self-titled debut album comes out on vinyl on July 5 via Blind Owl.