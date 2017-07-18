Be Well Fest to raise money for mental health causes

× Expand Splavender

The inaugural Be Well Fest has been announced for Saturday, July 29, at Rancho Valhalla Nursery. The all-ages festival, which will feature performances by Matt Lamkin (formerly of The Soft Pack), Los Shadows, T. Rexico and Splavender, is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Splavender’s Danny Ellis, who co-organized the festival, says that some recent personal events made it important for the festival to be a benefit show.

“I had something happen in my life that made me more aware of struggles with mental health,” says Ellis. “I just want this to help the community. There’s going to be an art installation that people can add to about mental health challenges, and what it means to them.”

The event is being held at a nursery owned by Ellis’ parents, and in addition to there being live music, Be Well Fest will feature food, visual art curated by Weird Hues and a zine display courtesy of Verbatim Books. When Ellis was approached by Spooky Cigarette’s Jakob McWhinney about the idea of putting together an all ages festival, Ellis said he had just the place for it.

“My parents have owned a nursery my whole life,” he says. “There’s a koi pond with a waterfall next to the stage. It’s just a beautiful outdoor space.”

McWhinney, who co-organized the fest with Ellis and booked many of the bands, said he made an effort to bring in as many under-21 acts as possible, in an effort to keep the vibe of the show youth friendly.

“In central San Diego, there’s a huge drought for all ages venues, and places for young bands to play,” says McWhinney. “Finding a place to host these types of events is a blessing. It’s not often you get to see a show in a space like this. The main focus is just to give a platform for young bands to be heard.”