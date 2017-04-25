Becky DiGiglio announces show of live music photography

× Expand Becky DiGiglio

Photographer Becky DiGiglio is showcasing her live music photography at a month-long show at Dark Horse Coffee’s Golden Hill and Normal Heights locations starting on Monday, May 1. DiGiglio has been shooting bands for 15 years, and her portfolio includes bands such as Savages and Chelsea Wolfe, as well as many local, primarily Three One G-affiliated groups such as Head Wound City, Festival of Dead Deer, Doomsday Student and Silent. She moved to San Diego last year from New Jersey, and in a phone interview she says that this project is just the end result of many years of doing what she loves.

“I am always taking photos of bands,” she says. “I’ve been gathering a lot of photos of bands that have played here, and I thought it would be cool to show them all together. There are a couple that were taken in Philadelphia and New York City, but for the most part they’re all shot here: The Casbah, Soda Bar and The Echo in L.A.”

DiGiglio says that she’s done her share of photography outside of live shows, including portraits, ballet and modern dance photography. But she says that the intensity of a good punk rock show is what really inspires her.

“I’ve always gone to shows since I was a kid,” she says. “I just really like to capture that energy. The majority of what I do, I’m lucky enough to be able to shoot bands that I like. Even if I don’t know the band at all though... you kind of have to figure out on the spot what kind of photos you want to take. I still personally find that interesting.”

DiGiglio is working with Pioneers Press and Three One G’s Justin Pearson to release a zine of her photography, titled Born Upside Down, later this year.