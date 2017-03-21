Beekeeper release debut album

× Expand Amy K. & Bella B. Beekeeper

Thrash metal trio Beekeeper have released their debut album. It’s titled Slaves to the Nothing, and it’s been a long time in the making. The band—which comprises drummer Dylan Marks (also of Eukaryst), guitarist/vocalist Ally Levine and bassist Adam Wollach—has been playing shows since as early as 2012, but recently ramped up their activity, recording their first album in late 2015, which is now seeing the light of day.

In a phone interview, Marks says that the band’s music ultimately came out of a shared love of vintage metal between himself and Levine.

“We both were definitely into the same music—’80s metal like Judas Priest, Slayer and Sepultura,” he says. “We’ve been friends for a long time so one day we just started taking it super seriously. And eventually we told Wally, ‘you should play bass for us.’”

Slaves to the Nothing is more immediate and catchy than Marks’ other band, Eukaryst, though it shares a common intensity. Ultimately, however, the band’s old-school influences shine through, given a modern update via contemporary production techniques. For Beekeeper, there was never any stated objective to stick to any particular style of music, though Marks says you can definitely hear the bands they love in their own songs.

“I’ve never been the kind of person to say ‘I want to be in this kind of band,’” he says. “But also, we’re all heavily influenced by stuff like old Sepultura, so the stuff that inspires you, it’s gonna come out in your music.”

Though Marks has played and continues to play in other bands, Beekeeper is a special project to him because he provided the bulk of the songwriting for the album.

“I’ve always been really excited about all the projects I’ve done, but they’ve never been mine, exactly,” he says. “I definitely did the majority of the songwriting on this album. It’s my baby.”

Beekeeper are playing a San Diego Metal Swap Meet after-party at Brick by Brick on Saturday, April 29.