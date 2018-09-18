Beira’s latest proves local doom metal is alive and well

San Diego’s not really known for its doom metal. That’s not a knock on the heavy music scene as a whole. In fact, I dare say San Diego’s metal scene has been incredibly healthy in the past couple years, particularly as it pertains to death metal and grindcore, and even a bit of crossover thrash. San Diego’s also produced its share of great prog-metal bands, and the hardcore scene right now is maybe more exciting than I ever remember it being.

But doom metal? Well, that one’s a little more elusive, perhaps because it’s difficult to capture the feeling of doom when every time you look outside, everything looks just peachy.

Beira aren’t the sole exception, but they’re one of the best. The trio’s sound is massive and heavy, yet the band is also ultimately strong on songwriting and hooks. Within the first minute of “Circle,” the leadoff track from new album Vol. II, the band set themselves apart as something epic and heroic. They make big music that soars and eviscerates in equal measure. That has a lot to do with vocalist Ruby Haynes. Her vocals are powerful and melodic, even pretty in parts. But her pipes can certainly do some damage. A heroic song demands some heroic singing, and she pulls it off brilliantly.

“Circle” is merely one piece of what Beira have to offer, and the rest of Vol. II showcases a lot of diversity, all without sacrificing any of the intensity or power that they start off with. The more direct, menacing “Black Monk” features drummer AJ Belluto on lead vocals, and he sounds inhuman, more demonic and gnarly. Naturally, his bellows are an introduction to a black-metal-influenced blast-beat passage. Though when Beira gets a bit more atmospheric, as in the eerie natural sounds of the intro to “Ancient Ones,” they evoke the kind of creepy feeling one might get upon first seeing the cover of Black Sabbath’s debut album. Though this album was released in the summer, it’s a perfect set of anthems for fall, and a reminder that Sa