Big Bloom plays loud and fast on new album

Big Bloom is an easy band to root for. Their music is overflowing with energy, they never half-ass their hard-rocking live shows, and they have a pretty serious work ethic in general. The one thing that seemed to be missing was that one really excellent recording. Decomposure is the band’s most substantial release to date, even though it clocks in well under half an hour. But this is upbeat, manic rock ‘n’ roll we’re talking about here—no need to go overboard.

Decomposure is also the best set of songs that Big Bloom have released, and part of that is because it gives the listener the illusion of sitting in on a group of musicians tearing it up in the same room, making some wonderful noise in real time. “Gun to Your Head,” for instance, wastes no time in exploding into a big, fuzzy punk rock song loaded with attitude and fire. “Lunch Maker” is similarly blown-out and psychedelic, with fuzz and weirdo effects dialed up to the extreme while vocalist Katie Howard lets loose with an admirably ballsy performance. Even when the band lets off the accelerator a bit, as they do on “Why,” nothing is ever too polished or softened. Big Bloom is a band whose mission is rocking the fuck out, and that’s what they do best here.

The closing track on Decomposure is a bluesy take on Neil Young’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down” (changed to “Don’t Let It Bring Me Down,” for some reason) and they do a pretty good job with it. But it’s nowhere near as memorable as when they lean into the sleaze, as best showcased on the one-two punch of “Thirst for Blood” and “Sex in the Bathroom.”

San Diego certainly has way too many garage- and surf-rock bands as it is, and Big Bloom’s take isn’t a radical reinvention by any means. But by sheer virtue of the speed, volume and fury they put behind it, it’s a lot of fun to listen to and they set the bar a bit higher as a result. Big Bloom plays rock ‘n’ roll with both conviction and irreverence, and Decomposure captures that in 25 blistering minutes.