Premiere: Birdy Bardot goes psychedelic in new "Fortune" video

Last summer, Birdy Bardot followed up her oustanding debut album (my pick for local album of the year in 2015) with the similarly great II. And one of its standout tracks, "Fortune," now has a video to go along with its smoky psych-blues sound. Today, CityBeat has a Valentine's Day treat in the form of a premiere for "Fortune," which was shot by Marissa Mortati and Kristy Walker, and edited by Mortati. The clip pulls together live performance videos from past Birdy/Redwoods Revue shows as well as new footage, all of which gets splashed with some psychedelic lava-lamp effects that give it a cool, albeit disorienting effect.

Watch the Birdy Bardot "Fortune" video below.