Bleeding Gold Open Air Market showcases local label’s roster

When Roger Preston started releasing music through his label Bleeding Gold Records in 2010, he didn’t have much of an agenda. At the time he was doing video work for bands, and through that he ended up offering to release some of their music, starting with an EP and a full-length album by British band The Notes. Over 120 releases later, Bleeding Gold is one of the most prolific labels in San Diego, but it took a while before Preston actually started making connections with local bands.

“It started out just really randomly. I never had a big goal, it just kind of fell into my lap,” he says. “The beginning years were really Euro-centric. By the second year more American bands started to reach out to me, but even then they weren’t local. It didn’t seem right to not be putting out music by San Diego bands.”

Eight years later, the Bleeding Gold roster boasts a long list of names, many of which will be performing at the Bleeding Gold Records Open Air Market on Friday, April 20 at Fair at 44 (4350 El Cajon Blvd., City Heights). The event was initially planned to be a release show for the band Thunderegg, but it grew into something much bigger, featuring a dozen bands such as Ariel Levine, Dream Joints, Tape Waves and Sick Balloons, as well as some non-Bleeding Gold artists including Pall Jenkins and Well Well Well.

“What started as a release show blossomed into a mini-festival,” he says. “We’re going to maximize the number of bands that can play on two stages. And it brought about an opportunity to invite other vendors, like food and other types of things.”

The Open Air Market is the biggest event that Bleeding Gold has put on to date, but after so much growth in the label’s catalog, it feels like a long time coming. For Preston, Bleeding Gold has always been a labor of love, and if he sells a lot of records, that’s great as well, but it’s not necessarily his goal.

“I’m not doing this for money or anything but love of music,” he says. “My success is hearing and getting to work with bands that I respect. I’ve heard a lot of new music and discovered a lot of new favorite bands in the last 10 years.”