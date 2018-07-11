Blonde Bar gets called out

Blonde Bar was called out this week for a series of incidents involving sexual harassment and assault. The Mission Hills bar was highlighted in a social media post from Grrl Independent Ladies, a feminist music night hosted by Mónica Mendoza who formerly held a residency at Blonde. In the post, Mendoza writes that she would no longer host GIL nights at Blonde Bar as “a direct result of numerous allegations and first-hand experiences of assault and intimidation from members of their staff.” Among those allegations were sexual assault and abusive behavior within the bar at the hands of bartender Rodrigo Gonzalez.

In an interview with CityBeat, Mendoza says she also had a bad experience at the bar. In April of 2017, she hosted and DJed a GIL dance night when a fellow DJ was kicked out by Gonzalez. Mendoza says Gonzalez became defensive when she asked him about it. Outside the bar, the DJ explained to Mendoza that she had been trying to get Gonzalez’s attention to ask about receiving drink tickets. Instead of answering her, Gonzalez had security escort her out.

When Mendoza went back into Blonde to speak to Gonzalez, she says their conversation became heated, which led her to text Blonde manager and co-owner Allen Colaneri. The security guard who originally escorted the DJ out informed her that he had also texted Colaneri, because it seemed like Gonzalez was becoming aggressive. Security also said that several women patrons left the bar, because they said that the bartender had made them feel uncomfortable and unsafe. Mendoza says she too felt unsafe, as he began to act more aggressive toward her.

“He was being so aggressive that I felt I had to defend myself and the DJ who got kicked out for no reason,” Mendoza says.

According to Mendoza, Gonzalez screamed at her, calling her a “fucking bitch” and “fucking whore.”

“I thought he was going to throw a punch at me, then he came towards me super aggressively,” she says.

According to Mendoza, Gonzalez had to be physically restrained by a security guard and several patrons. He was pinned up against a wall, but continued to berate Mendoza. When Colaneri arrived, he and Gonzalez had a heated argument. Colaneri reached the decision to not schedule Gonzalez on GIL nights anymore. Both Blonde owners have corroborated Mendoza’s account and Gonzalez was fired this week as more allegations of abusive behavior have surfaced.

Another former bartender at Blonde Bar, who asked not to be named out of fear of retaliation, says Gonzalez is a “bully.” They recount several incidents of the bartender groping them, intimidating them, screaming at them, belittling them, and forcing them to leave shifts. They also witnessed the bartender doing much of the same to other staff as well as women DJs and hosts. They add that there were victims that were men as well.

“I stand behind the women who fell victim to him, and I am one of them,” says the former employee.

“I just want it to be known that I loved working at Blonde Bar,” they say. “Allen [Colaneri] was also victim to bullying by him and, unfortunately, didn’t handle the situation the best way possible.”

Mendoza had a conversation with Colaneri, who she was still on good terms with, regarding the experiences that she and others had in the bar. She says that he’s admitted to her that the bartender had long been a problem.

Over the weekend, Blonde Bar addressed the situation directly via social media, pointing out it intends to implement better training and awareness. “We are entirely committed to continue making Blonde a more safe and inclusive place for everyone,” it reads. “There’s no reason why, with the tools available today and in coming days, that anyone should have to fear public spaces.”

Co-owner Ted Lithopoulos says part of the challenge in disciplining employees about their inappropriate behavior is that he’s not always aware when it happens. He says that he or Colaneri can only act if they see something or if someone comes forward with knowledge of an incident.

“To have this happen is a black eye to the business,” he says. “We’re not apathetic. Anytime this happens, it’s dealt with immediately.”

Colaneri says, going forward, there will be better training and more discussions about safety and security, as well as classes about spotting predators and abuse prevention. He adds that that they’re serious about preventing any further incidents.

“We will do our due diligence,” he says.

According to both owners, Blonde Bar has already lost business. They have some work ahead of them in terms of earning back trust and proving that the bar is, indeed, a safe space and free from abusive behavior.

“We’re standing behind the women, no matter what,” says Colaneri. “We have to be proactive and ensure this never happens again.”

Still, questions linger as to why the bartender in question remained employed after the initial incidents. Mendoza says her decision to call out the bar as a whole wasn’t done to attack or bully them, but to bring awareness to an industry-wide problem

“It was literally done to bring awareness to an issue that involves men shielding problematic behavior through their privilege and power,” she says. “This shouldn’t have been going on at all, and it definitely shouldn’t have gotten as far as it did with no accountability or repercussions.

“This is a problem beyond Blonde Bar,” she adds. “There should be awareness at all establishments that this behavior is unacceptable, and if they allow it, they’re going to get called out.”