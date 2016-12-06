Blonde holding benefit for Standing Rock

× Expand Image by Aaron Glasson “Protect the Sacred” poster

Mission Hills venue Blonde Bar (1808 W. Washington St.) is hosting a benefit show for the protesters and protectors of the water supply of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe in North Dakota. The show is titled "Protect the Sacred," and it's being held onSunday, December 11. It'll feature performances by Natula, Fake Tides, Los Shadows and Big Bloom. There will also be visual art from Spenser Little, Eye Gato and Carley Ealey, among many others.

Artists Aaron Glasson and Ty Velaquez helped to organize the event along with ListenSD's Rachel Frank, and in a conference call expressed a feeling of urgency about doing something to aid the Standing Rock Sioux, who are trying to protect the water supply on their land from the threat of the Dakota Access oil pipeline.

"I've been having a meltdown about it. Trump got elected, and it just feels like the world is falling apart," Velasquez says. "I think we were all just thinking, 'how can we help?' We're all artists and creators. So we got a lot of artists to help out."

One hundred percent of proceeds from the door price and sales of art at the show will be donated to aid Standing Rock. In addition to the art and music, however, there will also be a handful of speakers, including John Nelson, a military veteran and medic who has participated in the protests in North Dakota. Part of the goal is to help educate the public on what's happening there.

"To a lot of extent, people are not really aware of what's going on," says Frank. "We just really want people to be aware."

Over the weekend, there was a positive development in North Dakota, as the Army Corps of Engineers has denied easement of the pipeline through the Sioux land. However, the situation could still change after Trump is inaugurated, and it's far from over. In the meantime, the benefit is a way to offer assistance from our own corner of the country.

"I feel like a lot of people do want to help, but can't make the trip up to Standing Rock," Glasson says. "So this will be a way for people to be able to help right here."