Bobby Cressey assembles a super team on new album

Bobby Cressey is the rare San Diego musician who regularly plays to audiences of thousands. He’s been the house organist for the San Diego Padres for eight years, regularly bringing the gift of music to home games at Petco Park. But Cressey’s been playing music for a lot longer than that, having performed with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Warren G and Ice Cube, in addition to collaborating with a long list of local performers. With Cali Native, he’s showcasing his own music through a selection of eight extra-funky soul-jazz tracks that prominently showcase his Hammond organ playing.

Cali Native is credited to Bobby Cressey and Friends, so while this is ultimately Cressey’s show, he’s got a lot of notable local names in his corner, including trumpet player Gilbert Castellanos, saxophonist Robert Dove and drummer Jake Najor, among many other players. As such, each track showcases a large ensemble that rarely includes the same lineup but manages to maintain a consistently funky mood throughout.

Opening track “Master of Whispers” is a laid-back jam session that balances a thick, melodic horn section against some subtle guitar licks and Najor’s effortlessly syncopated beats. Meanwhile, “Climbing the Tower” digs deeper into some nasty grooves and “Cha Cha Guanaca” shows off a fun Latin jazz approach. And the aptly titled “Muy Shreddings” gives all of its players ample room to let loose with some of their flashiest solos and instrumental indulgences. It’s a fun track, but it’s definitely over the top, especially the squealing electric guitar.

Given that jazz is an art form with 100 years of history and countless innovations in that time, there’s nothing particularly experimental or groundbreaking on Cali Native. Nor does that seem to be the intent. It’s simply a laid-back set of soulful, funky jazz instrumentals from a group of some of the best musicians in the city having a good time in the studio. And Cressey himself has some consistently excellent performances throughout. After all, it’s unlikely he’d be hired to provide the soundtrack to Padres games if he wasn’t at the top of his own game.