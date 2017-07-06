Body Song dissent through found footage in "I'm Lying to You" video

Synth-pop duo Body Song, comprising former Cuckoo Chaos/Deadphones members Jeremy Scott and Jackson Milgaten, have just debuted the new video for "I'm Lying to You," directed by Max Cheney. The clip for their new single has a not-so-subtle political slant to it, which is becoming an increasingly common trend in the age of Trump, though the band and Cheney have a creative take on it. The video doesn't specifically address any contemporary issues but rather takes footage from the past that parallels the fraught situation of the present: There are images of tanks, atomic bomb drills, strange Hitler Youth cartoons, consumer innovations of the 1950s and even brief flashes of a familiar yet ominous face from the present.

Watch the Body Song "I'm Lying to You" video below.