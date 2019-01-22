Bonnie Wright is back with a new Fresh Sound

× Expand Photo by Beth Ross-Buckley Bonnie Wright

For over two decades, Bonnie Wright has been curating the Fresh Sound concert series, but even she’ll admit that devoting all of her free time to showcasing experimental musical artists can sometimes be a thankless affair.

“I’m getting more respect now, but for a long time I was just a weird person presenting weird music,” says Wright laughing.

San Diego audiences can sometimes be indifferent when it comes to live music, much less music that is experimental and sometimes even discordant, but for Wright, Fresh Sound has always been a labor of love. Her appreciation of music outside of the mainstream began early, as Wright hit up jazz clubs in L.A. and shows in New York City. That feeling of discovery, of having one’s mind blown, is something the Fresh Sound series has always strived for.

“All I know is that if I like them and I think it sounds good, then I ask them to play,” says Wright, who adds that the series has garnered enough of a reputation to where artists now contact her about performing. “I’ve done this for so long that I’m now getting these requests from reputable ensembles… but I’ve always wanted to keep it small so I can keep it going.”

Wright has moved the series around over the years, with shows taking place in venues as varied as Bread & Salt and the old Spruce Street Forum. This year’s series, which begins Jan. 25 and runs through May 11, will take place at the White Box Live Arts theatre inside Liberty Station, a homecoming of sorts for the Point Loma native. For the first concert of the season, Wright teamed up with the San Diego Symphony as part of that organization’s own “Hearing the Future” festival which, much like Fresh Sound concerts before it, showcases more experimental artists.

The Jan. 25 concert will feature avant-garde trumpeter Stephanie Richards—accompanied by a quartet of local jazz musicians—performing music inspired by poems about New York City from names such as Langston Hughes and Allen Ginsburg. Future concerts will feature the bass-and-guitar Rosetta Trio (Feb. 28), violinist Jennifer Curtis (March 31), electronics-and-bass artist Scott Worthington (April 16) and ending with the percussion/piano Bent Duo (May 11).

“If I get 45 people [to a show], I’m grateful,” says Wright, who has kept ticket prices at an affordable $20 ($10 for students). “That’s not a very big audience, but that’s not the point. I’m not going to change what I do to get a bigger audience.”