Brian Ellis brings funky summer jams on new EP

San Diego’s never had a problem with summery music. The abundance of pop-punk, garage- and surf-rock is a natural by-product of nearly nonstop exposure to UV rays. There’s always a reason to go to the beach, so there’s always a need for music on the drive there. That being said, those genres are not always the kind of summer jams that satisfy my own cravings. I need something funkier and with more synths. I need something like Brian Ellis’ Perrywinkle Beamer EP.

The prolific North County musician has had an unusual arc, perhaps more atypical than any other local artist. He’s played heavy psychedelic rock in Astra, jazz fusion with Brian Ellis Group, progressive space rock with Psicomagia and various other projects here and there. There’s not much he hasn’t attempted in the past 15 years, including some recent collaborations with hip-hop pioneer and funkmaster The Egyptian Lover. So it’s not too much of a surprise to hear an array of summery synth-funk jams on his latest, Perrywinkle Beamer (misspelling intentional, I presume).

Though Perrywinkle Beamer contains only six tracks, there’s a great diversity within its brief sampling of synth-funk selections. The title track is the kind of ’80s R&B disco track that I’d expect to hear on Magic 92.5, an old-school groove worthy of Zapp, sans vocoder. “The Way That I Do” is a bit slower and moodier, but still funky AF, while “If You Love It (Give It A Kiss)” has the cool sound of Herbie Hancock in his post-Headhunters period when grooves began to win out over more intricate jazz arrangements. Though at times there’s a feeling of druggy atmosphere, like on “Slow Burn,” a track that wouldn’t be out of place on a downtempo or IDM collection.

What all of the tracks on Perrywinkle Beamer share in common, however, is the feeling of perfect summer music. More accurately, these are jams that sound best on a balmy summer night, slightly intoxicated, when everything feels just right. These are my kind of summer jams.