Brian Karscig to play career-spanning show

Brian Karscig of Louis XIV, Convoy and The Nervous Wreckords has announced a special show titled “The Life of Brian” on July 8 at The Casbah, in which he’ll be performing songs from throughout his career and from each of those bands. Recently, Karscig had been touring as a member of Brandon Flowers’ (The Killers) band, and has kept The Nervous Wreckords active with different lineups. But after being asked to reunite his old bands a few times, he decided to do something a little bit different but with the same spirit of a reunion show.

“It’s the first and maybe only time I’ll do something like this,” he says. “I haven’t played a lot of these songs in 20 years.”

That meant Karscig had to relearn some old songs, though he called up one of his former bandmates to help flesh out some of those songs.

“The Louis XIV ones are pretty fresh,” he says. “I remember playing some of the Convoy songs, but...a couple of songs, I couldn’t remember the bridge or something. That’s how I got Robbie [Dodds, guitarist] back into the mix. I had to call him up to work out some of the songs, but then it came back to me. It’s like riding a bike.”

Karscig’s band for the performance will feature Daniel Crawford and Daniel Schraer of The Nervous Wreckords as well as drummer Rich Berardi. And for specific songs, Karscig will be joined by former bandmates Robbie Dodds, Shaun Cornell and Jason Hill. While he plans to keep making new songs with The Nervous Wreckords, Karscig says he does like the idea of revisiting songs from different times throughout his career.

“I don’t know if I want to just commit to playing songs in the moment,” he says. “I like listening to the old albums and hearing them with fresh ears. I think it’s gonna be a great time.”