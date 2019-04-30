Buck-O-Nine return with first album in 12 years

It’s an odd experience to listen to ska in the year 2019. For one, music is a lot different than it was in the late ’90s and early ‘00s (aka the last time ska was relevant). The blurring of styles makes it impossible to describe any musical act without referencing at least three genres, and bands that remain stubbornly in their lane—i.e. ska bands—well, feel a little stagnant.

We also live in dark times—politically and socially—so listening to music that’s so inherently and unabashedly positive feels just a little naive.

Which all raises the questions: Where does Buck-o-Nine’s first album in 12 years, FunDayMental, fit in with today’s cultural landscape? Who is it made for and why does it matter?

Perhaps these are moot points to bring up in San Diego because, for the most part, the most popular music here is the kind that makes us feel good. At CityBeat, we harp a lot on bands like Sublime, Red Hot Chili Peppers, 311 and any other band that might as well be called “No Bad Days,” but there is undeniable power and charm to escapist art, and FunDayMental delivers good vibes galore.

Thankfully, the San Diego band acts their age for the majority of FunDayMental. The songs are largely slower and more relaxed. The grooves are groovier but still allow the punk ’tude that made Buck-O-Nine famous. In fact, what might be the angriest song, “Monday,” is so endearingly dad-core that it’s all but impossible to be mad at it.

A lot of these songs veer into reggae territory, which would be annoying if it wasn’t for frontman Jon Pebsworth’s snarling vocals (although the most defanged track, "Yaya," sounds like it belongs in Margaritaville hell). It’s also nice to see Buck-O-Nine’s pop sensibilities have remained intact. “Skeletons" for example, is catchy as hell.

So, yeah, maybe nobody was asking for a new Buck-O-Nine album, but of all things to put in your ears, this is pretty delightful. Shaka, brah.