Changing the conversation on sexual assault in music

The music industry has a problem. In the past couple of months, following the many accusations of sexual assault leveled against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, every day has brought about new revelations regarding sexual harassment, assault or rape in seemingly every industry: politics, film, TV and technology, to name a few. Yet as more women have come forward with their #MeToo stories of abuse and harassment from high-profile figures in the music industry, the more apparent it is that this is just the beginning.

San Diego isn’t an exception to these stories, either. Early in October, former local producer William Bensussen, aka The Gaslamp Killer, was accused of drugging and raping two women in Los Angeles after a rooftop party. Bensussen—who has not been indicted or charged with any crimes—has denied the allegations and has even taken the step to sue his accusers for defamation, asking for $5 million in damages. Last week, Pierce the Veil drummer Mike Fuentes was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor, as well as a second account of soliciting nudes from a 15-year-old. And though the stories don’t involve figures who are quite as well known, it’s just as common on a smaller scale. Being a woman in the industry means having to face all kinds of demoralizing situations, no matter how far along they are in their career.

This is a watershed moment for music in that it represents a shift in how often these accusations come to light, and the consequences attached to being on the receiving end of them. Allegations this serious certainly happened in the past and just in the past two years other accusations have come to light in the independent music world, including a sexual assault claim against PWR BTTM’s Ben Hopkins. There were also dozens of sexual assault allegations against music publicist Heathcliff Berru, including one from former Dirty Projectors and Sleeping People member Amber Coffman.

The conversation about rape and sexual assault is changing rapidly, and increasingly there are real consequences for abusive, toxic behavior. The one common thread in almost every situation is that the accused are in positions of power, while the victims have been taken advantage of as a result of that imbalance. Sometimes these women are young fans who are subject to predatory behavior from older men. Sometimes they’re young artists or professionals whose careers would be in jeopardy if they spoke out against their abusers. Either way, the pattern is clear, and the more allegations come forward, the more crucial it is that we as fans, journalists, artists or promoters need to change how we respond to it.

The most important start is to listen to the victims, take their accounts seriously and never dismiss them outright. As the #MeToo hashtag on Twitter showed, a lot of women have experienced some form of harassment at some point or another, and the perpetrator often faced no consequences for their behavior. Historically, the punishment rate has been extremely low: According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, only six out of every 1,000 rapists actually face criminal punishment. And though false accusations do occur—like when Conor Oberst was accused of rape by someone who later recanted her story—they’re still extremely rare.

The other important step is to work to call out and end toxic male behavior when we witness it. One of the reasons why accusations against Harvey Weinstein and comedian Louis C.K. took so long to surface publicly is because each of them had managers, security or other enablers that silenced victims. It is not easy for someone to come forward with a story of rape or abuse, and doing so often leads to shaming, threats or further harassment. Men who engage in this type of behavior shouldn’t be excused, and when enablers circle the wagons in response to serious accusations, it only shows why this kind of abuse continues.

Which is why it gave me pause when Flying Lotus ended a show by declaring “The internet is a fucking liar!” in response to allegations against The Gaslamp Killer, who is a friend of his and released music on his label, Brainfeeder. Likewise, I’ve read some worrisome Facebook conversations about The Gaslamp Killer in which people reached the conclusion that his accusers were lying. Neither Flying Lotus nor any of Bensussen’s fans were in the room of the night in question—and to FlyLo’s credit, he later apologized for his insensitivity—so it’s hard to see how anyone could be so certain one way or the other. Still, it’s troubling how willing people are to flip the victim and the predator. It’s the culture surrounding the conversation that proves how insidious this problem truly is.

In the aftermath of all of these accusations, there have been conversations of how soon artists engaged in such behavior can redeem themselves. That’s ultimately up to each individual fan. But as long as we’re talking about the artist’s comeback story, and not about safety and justice for the victims, then we’re not making any progress at all.