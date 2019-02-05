Move over reggae and yacht rock… It’s time for groove rock

× Expand Photo by BPM.photo Chugboat

For better or worse, San Diego has always been a haven for white guys playing reggae. But the bar band scene in neighborhoods like Pacific Beach seems to have turned a corner. According to Lucas Rohm and Brendan McCourt of local party-rockers Chugboat, more and more musicians have been straying from the reggae path in pursuit of other feel-good sounds.

“The reggae and/or reggae-rock scene has been a very defining characteristic of San Diego’s music scene and culture for a long time,” Rohm says. “Among the musicians we know, I think there’s this thought that there’s more music than just that.”

Rohm and McCourt cite bands like The Routine, Rhythm and the Method and Chief Nasty as purveyors of “groove rock,” which combines heavy riffs with funky rhythms. They also mention locally-based Brazilian songwriter Mario Marauk, who boasts Afro-Brazilian sounds like bossa nova and samba. Meanwhile the region is also home to yacht rock tributes like High Tide Society and Yachty By Nature. And let’s not forget Gary Seiler, once hailed by BuffettWorld.com as “the very first and longest running Jimmy Buffett tribute entertainer on the west coast.”

Chugboat started in 2016 as a bluegrass-oriented group, but now the five piece is a grab bag of many different sounds and styles. Their songs “Full Davis” and “Papaya” mix folksy mandolin solos, Ron Burgundy-esque flute runs and Farmer’s Market references with upbeat Latin rhythms. On Feb.14, they’ll release an instrumental version of their recent Hi, Welcome EP, along with a karaoke music video of the title track.

“It’s just a matter of playing to your strengths as a group in general,” Rohm says. “The more variety of styles and the higher versatility of players, that might open more opportunities just based on different needs.”

Does this mean the reign of San Diego’s dreadlocked, reggae-playing white boys will finally come to a close? It’s not likely. Chugboat still have an abiding love for reggae and horn player Andy Geib from Slightly Stoopid even played on Hi, Welcome. And while they’re familiar with criticisms of white people appropriating Jamaican music, they have no interest in spreading bad vibes.

“We don’t want to trash any white guys that are playing reggae,” says McCourt. “It’s hard to be a purist about styles, because we’ve been listening to lots of different things that come from people of all colors.”