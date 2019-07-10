Chula Vista’s Jackie Mendoza breaks out on new EP

× Expand Photo by Tayo Oyekan Jackie Mendoza

The title of Jackie Mendoza’s recently released solo EP, LuvHz, manages to be both a misnomer and a clear designation. Yes, she affirms that it’s pronounced “love hurts,” but also points out that it can be just as easily pronounced as “love hertz.”

“Yeah, so two years ago, I moved back home in San Diego,” says Mendoza from her current home in Brooklyn. “I was in a long distance relationship for like a year. And that’s when I wrote the song, ‘De Lejos.’ It means ‘from afar’ and it’s basically about that relationship.”

The six tracks on LuvHz were almost all written during this period and, upon closer examination, the title can be seen as more of a statement on the measure of sound rather than an assessment of pain. That is, the sound of her musical journey, as well as a measure of the communicative sounds of her girlfriend traveling to her from across the country, in hopes of keeping the relationship together.

The sounds of love, and how one goes about measuring them, are all over the EP. It’s quite the departure for Mendoza, who was born in Tijuana and moved to Chula Vista when she was 6-years-old. When she was a teenager, she would post vids of ukulele-and-voice covers of hip-hop songs. After moving to New York City for college, she began playing in the more pop-focused band Gingerlys. Listening to that band, the sonic departure on LuvHz is quite noticeable.

“I guess I liked having all the control, and it was a completely different sound too,” says Mendoza, who often characterizes her music as having an oceanic, underwater sound. “I was starting to learn how to produce electronic music, and I really wanted to jump into that world and learn how to produce.”

One of the more admirable aspects of LuvHz, and Mendoza in general, is her seemingly effortless mixing of Spanish and English lyrics. The success of artists such as The Marías and Cuco are proof that there’s an appetite for experimental, bilingual pop. What separates Mendoza, who plays Soda Bar on July 14, is her aquatic, almost tropical production that has hints of reggaeton (“Mucho Más”) and even synthy noise-pop (“Puppet Angels,” “What I Need”).

“When I’m writing, I always think back to when I lived there and my childhood growing up in San Diego,” Mendoza says. “Even sonically, that Latin influence from being on the border. And then also that feeling of being underwater is very beachy and tropical. I even sing about the ocean and seahorses. I feel like it’s the biggest influence on my music.”