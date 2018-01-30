Con-tact’s new album is fuzzy and fun

Con-tact likely weren’t going for any deep symbolism or metaphors when they named their new album Distortion. There might be some hidden meaning to it that I’m not aware of, but when listening to the album, I sure as hell notice all of the fuzz they slather all over their hook-laden, melodic alternative rock. All of the 13 songs on Distortion are thick, noisy, blown-out slices of grungy pop that sound on the verge of blowing a speaker.

As gnarly as the fuzz is on the record, it’s still not enough to mask the fact that Con-tact is, at their core, writing melodic pop music that wouldn’t have been out of place on college radio in the ‘90s. This album is loud, noisy and fairly abrasive in parts, but it’s far from unapproachable. In fact, some of the most off-putting moments are fleeting introductions or samples between tracks, such as the sound of a dial-up modem or the sound of a rapidly accelerating tape loop. But on a track like “Liars,” it’s the band’s knack for hooks that stand out most.

All that being said, Con-tact aren’t without their idiosyncrasies. Each track features simultaneous male-female vocal pairings, and it takes a little bit of getting used to. When they’re perfectly harmonized, as on the outstanding “Desolution,” they make an already good thing better. On leadoff track “Fixed,” however, the clipped delivery has a bit of a robotic cult chant sound about it. It’s not altogether unappealing, but it’s definitely weird.

The literal distortion that Con-tact wields is more of a means to an end than an end in itself. These songs would still sound good if they were cleaned up and made more conventionally pretty. But what would be the fun of that?