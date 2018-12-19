Concert resolutions to live by in 2019

× Expand Photo via iStock Photo

At a recent performance at The Observatory, Radiohead’s Thom Yorke stopped playing a piano ballad mid-song to address the crowd. According to one concertgoer, Yorke was annoyed that so many people were talking over the song, telling them to “fuck off” and go outside if they wanted to chat.

This isn’t an isolated incident by any means. San Diego audiences are notorious for being chatty and, well, downright rude at concerts and club shows. And while it’s not the only factor, there are actual bands and artists who often don’t stop in San Diego because of previously bad experiences.

But we’re here to help. Below is a list of resolutions for local concertgoers. Please note that the list is merely suggestive. However, if it touches a nerve, it might be because it’s hitting too close to home.

When it comes to your phone, sometimes enough is enough. We get it. You want to record and snap the entire concert so you can relive it later. But why not live in the moment now and reserve the phone recording for, let’s see, only your favorite songs? At the recent Billie Eilish show at Soma, nearly the entire audience had their phones out the whole show. But here’s the thing, other people’s videos are going to be up on Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, etc. later so why not just dance, enjoy the show and rest assured that there will still be plenty of vids to check out later.

Stop flashing the band! No, not like that, but yeah, don’t ever do that either. We mean with your camera flash. Turn it off if you’re going to take pictures. Not only does the band hate it, but it’s distracting to the rest of us as well.

If you’re tall, maybe don’t stand right in front of the stage. Not trying to be, eh, a heightist(?), but it should be at least an unspoken rule that anyone over, say… 6 foot, 3 inches should not be right in front of the stage at a club. No one standing behind you can see anything and you can still see the band from literally anywhere in the club. The middle of the crowd is fine, but please leave the front of the stage for the shorter people who actually show up early because they legitimately can’t see the band from anywhere else. Speaking of which…

Stop elbowing people! If you show up late to the general admission show, you will have to watch the show from wherever you can. You don’t get to elbow and push your way up to the front while claiming “sorry, I’m meeting my friend” or some other such bullshit excuse. Too bad. This is adult Red Rover and you ain’t getting over. Also, if the show is crowded…

DO NOT be a sexual assaulting pervert. For the men out there, we get that personal space can be hard to come by at crowded shows, but if you grope and inappropriately crowd women, guess what? You’re a sexual assaulter! Maybe think to yourself, “If I did this outside of this concert, would someone call the cops on me?” If the answer is “yes,” then don’t fucking do it! In fact, if you even have to ask yourself that question, just kill yourself.

Stop singing along so loudly. Sometimes, sing-alongs are encouraged and some shows are so loud that no one is going to notice you belting out all the words. But if you’re at a more intimate performance, please know the rest of us want to hear the singer and not your Carpool Karaoke performance. Just mouth the words. In fact…

Just shut up. We’ll tolerate your obnoxious make-out sessions and obnoxious wooing between songs, but this is not the forum to talk about your day. We don’t care about your personal lives. We came to this show to forget about our own shitty lives so we sure as shit don’t want to hear about yours.

Wear deodorant. Really, just this once, be diplomatic and consider that hundreds of others who haven’t read or don’t believe the same conspiracy theories about aluminium chlorohydrate-based antiperspirants that you do.

Go to more shows in general. Locals might be surprised to learn just how many touring acts skip San Diego precisely because not enough people show up to shows. Go out, support the local economy and discover some great new music. But really though, just shut up and enjoy it.