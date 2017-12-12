Creepseed gets loud on third album

Joshua Kmak’s Creepseed has only existed for a couple years, but in that time he’s already loaded up a Bandcamp page full of EPs, LPs and singles. The singer/songwriter, formerly of Shady Francos and more recently of The Schizophonics, is on something of a prolific streak that could rival Bay Area garage king Ty Segall. And for that matter, Creepseed likewise shares more than a passing resemblance to Segall’s more fiery, psychedelic moments. “The Beldam,” the leadoff track from third album The Beldam and the Holy Sloth, could fit in comfortably alongside any of the speaker-blowing anthems on Segall’s 2012 album Slaughterhouse, for instance.

Making something new out of a vintage rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic isn’t easy, particularly in a regional scene (looking at you too, Los Angeles) that can’t shake its way out of familiar ‘60s-influenced garage territory. Kmak, likewise, showcases similar influences via Creepseed, but they never feel too much like an obvious pastiche or tired retreads. That’s, in part, credit to just how loud and furious The Beldam and the Holy Sloth is. Creepseed—which also features bassist Brian Reilly and drummer Danny Katz on this recording—essentially rocks the living fuck out of their instruments to the point that this seems too heavy and intense to be simply “garage rock.” It’s more like a hybrid of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and The Stooges’ Fun House, but with even more fuzz.

The Beldam and the Holy Sloth is, as a result, not the most diverse rock record, but that’s hardly the point. Without the kinds of ballads-per-album quotas that record labels once imposed, Creepseed is free to just let the riffs fly. And from the catchy four-chord verse of “Ancient One” to the blown-out noise-rock mayhem of “Starflesh,” there are some pretty outstanding riffs here. It’s all guitar thunder all the time and it’s hard to find fault with that. Only acoustic closing track “Jupiter Return” offers respite from the intensity, and it’s still kind of noisy. Placed right at the end, it’s a nice break from the roaring mischief. It’s also a nice palate cleanser for those who choose to go back to the beginning and turn it up again.