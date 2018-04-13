Premiere: Dani Bell gets revenge in new video for "Gentleman"

× Expand Dani Bell video

Today, singer/songwriter and member of The Redwoods Music collective Dani Bell has released Golden Gloom, a new EP of "pocket demos" recorded on a BOSS Micro BR80 recorder. And to coincide with the release of the new EP, Bell has also shared the first video from the new set. It's titled "Gentleman," and the video was directed by Michael Arter and shot by Stephen Blahut, featuring actors Matthew Mikita and Emily Townsend. The song itself is a sweet, lo-fi indie pop track with some retro charm, but the video has a sinister but humorous edge, when Bell gets some surprise revenge on a cheating lover. Let's just say it's dish that's best served cold.

Watch the Dani Bell "Gentleman" video below, and hear the rest of Golden Gloom here.