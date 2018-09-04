Daniel Johnston’s music and art to be celebrated in Oceanside

× Expand Photo by Jackie Lee Young Daniel Johnston

Cinematic Arts & Sound is holding a special event to celebrate the music and art of singer/songwriter Daniel Johnston. On Saturday, Sept. 8, the Oceanside art institution will host the Daniel Johnston Arts and Music Festival. The event starts at 4 p.m. and goes until 10, and will feature more than 50 pieces of original art from Johnston’s personal collection. Additionally, there will be different musicians performing songs from throughout Johnston’s career, though Johnston himself will not be in attendance.

Director of Education Jason Steck says that the idea came to him kind of by accident.

“We were doing an event, and I was looking at the art, and one of the pieces seemed to be inspired by Daniel Johnston,” he says. “I decided to reach out to Daniel Johnston’s family, and worked it out with his brother. So he helped me set this up—they’ve done this across the world.”

In addition to the music and art, the event will also feature a screening of documentary The Devil and Daniel Johnston in the Cinematic Arts & Sound theater as well as the short film, Hi, How Are You?. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Hi, How Are You? Foundation, created with the support of Johnston and his family, which promotes education and support for mental health. Johnston, despite having a long and prolific career, spent time in mental institutions and was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

“Despite his setbacks, he was able to create so much art and transcend his circumstances and have a meaningful life,” Steck says. “Literally everyone on earth is affected by mental health issues.”

Johnston, who is based in Austin, has become a cult figure in underground music, championed by artists such as Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and fellow Austinites the Butthole Surfers. Likewise, Steck says that influence spreads to the San Diego music community, as Johnston’s art has a quality that, while perhaps not universal, resonates with other artists.

“A lot of artists connect with him,” he says. “He has a way of making art and beauty out of darkness.”

More info at cinematicartsandsound.com.