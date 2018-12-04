Daytrip, Pocket Hole and the “California sound”

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about what, exactly, the “California sound” sounds like. Being that we’re a state with several distinct metropolises, each with their own vibe and character, it’s often difficult to pinpoint a distinct sound or even a type of music that fully encompasses our entire state. It’s even more difficult when it comes to San Diego.

The conclusion I came up with is that there simply isn’t a succinct and all-encompassing way to describe the “California sound.” However, it’s like that famous quote from the Supreme Court justice who famously remarked that he knew pornography when he saw it. I know the “California sound” when I hear it.

Local indie-rock bands Daytrip and Pocket Hole encompass this sound in beautiful ways. The latter’s new EP, Marine Layer, sounds as if it was lifted out of a Monterey jetty, packaged carefully, and sent cruising down Highway One while making stops at the Los Pardes Forest and Laurel Canyon only to end up somewhere on the shores of Sunset Cliffs. With songs like “Fun Fear” and “Marine Layer,” it would be easy to simply label them folk, but tracks like “Werewolf” and the Cars-esque “Unspecified Targets” are proof that Pocket Hole are capable of crafting poppy rock songs that, as a whole, seamlessly coalesce into an overall sound that is both distinctive and unique.

Daytrip live up to their name in more ways than one. Even their album features a hula girl on top of a dashboard with a beach in the background. The four songs on the trio’s self-titled EP veer more on the pop-punk, almost emo spectrum, two genres that have been making a bit of a comeback lately. Still, that description doesn’t fully encapsulate it. Songs like “Fuzzy” and “Extra Credit” are more akin to bands like Big Star and Weezer, two bands that, one could argue, owe a debt to the “California sound.”

Overall, Daytrip’s sound is a bit derivative, but just as with Pocket Hole, I’m interested to see how they develop. They probably won’t like that I lumped them in with the “California sound,” but I know it when I hear it.