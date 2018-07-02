Death rock night Club Hemlock returns in July

× Expand Jeff Morris Club Hemlock

It’s not hard to find a goth night in San Diego, but it’s been more difficult to find a club night specifically devoted to death rock, its campier, more horror-influenced subculture. So in 2017, DJ Javi Nunez took it upon himself to launch Club Hemlock, a monthly night that featured both DJs playing death rock and live bands, some local and some from Los Angeles. After a short hiatus, Club Hemlock is making its return to Bar Pink on Friday, July 20, with guest DJ Camilla Robina and co-hosts Jamie Ryckman and Robin Roth. There will also be a live performance from New Skeletal Faces. Nunez says the idea for the night started as a birthday present to himself.

“I used my birthday a year ago as a reason to do it,” says Nunez. “I always liked the music. And I wanted to place an emphasis on a style of music and bands that tend to get overlooked in San Diego. There are a lot of goth nights, a lot of darkwave, but we really place an emphasis on some more obscure stuff.”

Club Hemlock initially started at Blonde, but eventually had to move to a different venue because of scheduling conflicts. Bar Pink ended up being able to accommodate the event, though Nunez says he’s appreciative of the year he spent at Blonde.

“They’re all old-school punks [at Bar Pink] so I think they appreciate having us,” he says. “But without Blonde, we wouldn’t exist. So big respect to them—they’re family.”

Though death rock is a style of music that rose to prominence in the ’80s with bands such as Christian Death and 45 Grave, Nunez says Hemlock attracts a diverse audience. Ryckman and Roth have been connected to the local goth scene for a long time, which helps attract some scene veterans, while Nunez has a younger network of people that he brings in. Additionally, Nunez co-owns print shop Gallery AKA in North Park, and hand screens flyers and shirts for the event to maintain its DIY aesthetic.

“I screenprint every flyer by hand,” he says. “I give out merch and shirts at every event. That DIY aspect is a part of death rock and punk, and I just want to keep that part of it. It’s an art that not many people do these days.”