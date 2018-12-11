The scene is ready for the return of Demasiado

That’s not to imply that Demasiado should have been dismissed. They combined punk and post-punk, screamo and emo, and even elements of ’90s arena rock and Bauhaus-style goth-rock. And they did it well. And then there was frontman Jon Piotrowski’s voice. Sounding like a sensitive Glen Danzig (“The Creature Walks,” “Blood Filled Fly”), or perhaps a softer Mark Lanegan circa Screaming Trees (“Chemistry of Swamps” and the anthemic “Swallowed Whole by Psychic Dolphins”), Piotrowski always had a voice and lyrics that displayed an angry and anguished sensitivity.

But audiences who once embraced emo and who may have embraced Demasiado were already moving on at the time the band was just beginning. The group’s members went on to form other projects (all very good), while Piotrowski moved to Austin, where he continued to work on his own bedroom projects (Cry For Us Black Swans and Glass Stars). Piotrowski has since moved back and the band has reunited. What’s more, the punk-inflected emoness and sensitivity that they did so well back in the mid-aughts is cool again (been to one of San Diego’s many emo nights lately?). I’d recommend getting reacquainted with band via the 2017 compilation, One Night in a Vision Cult.

But if I’m to go off the new songs on their new Dark Summer EP (actually, it’s more like a cassette single since, well, it’s a cassette and has only two songs), the band may only be interested in rechanneling their punk side. Both songs—“Soul Coat” and “Blood Filled Fly”—are older songs that were re-recorded and amped up. While the production is way better than the original versions and the band sounds reenergized, I couldn’t help but feel like some of the vulnerability of the songs was lost. It’s nice to see them back after nearly a decade apart and I understand the compulsion to announce that with authority, but I do hope the band gets back to doing what they did best. The time is right.