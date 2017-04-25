Demasiado playing first show in eight years

× Expand Demasiado

Demasiado are playing their first show in eight years. The band, which was active between 2006 and 2009, are performing at The Casbah on Saturday, April 29 with The Midnight Pine, BSFB and Madly. It’s a long-delayed return for the hard-rocking band, known for some explosive live shows during their brief period together. In a phone interview, guitarist Jon Piotrowski says that playing together has been a goal for the five members of the band, but they wanted to make sure they were ready for it.

“It was pretty short lived,” he says. “We lived in chaos and thrived in chaos every day of our lives. What we realize now is you can have chaos, but you just have to control it. The music’s still good. The passion’s still there. We just wanted to do it right.”

Piotrowski says that the band’s time together in the late ‘00s was tight, but eventually became volatile. Piotrowski, vocalist Damon De La Paz, drummer Wade Youman, guitarist Clayton Tryniszewski and bassist Eric Shefstad socialized together as often as they performed together. Yet that kind of closeness proved unsustainable, and they eventually went their separate ways. Piotrowski moved to Austin, while Youman began playing with Unwritten Law and De La Paz with Blackout Party and Trash Talk. Yet time and reflection has allowed the conditions to be right for Demasiado to play again.

“It’s casually mentioned. It seems like when we talk to each other it comes up each time. It just seems better now,” Piotrowski says. “We did everything together then. We all lived in the same house in O.B. Everything was Demasiado. Everything was us. There were some tiffs, and then it got dark real quick. Once we went down that wormhole, we weren’t going to come out the same way.”

Demasiado recently released a retrospective album of archival material titled One Night in a Vision Cult. And while the band hasn’t yet figured out their next step after getting back to performing live, Piotrowski says that he’d like the band to stick around for a while.

“The big question is what to do next,” he says. “I don’t think anyone wants it to be one and done. Individually I’ve talked to everyone about the possibility of writing some new music. We’d kind of like to be a band again.”