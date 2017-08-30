Dirty Sweet return after seven-year hiatus

× Expand Photo by Andrew McKeag Dirty Sweet

Dirty Sweet have announced their first new album in seven years. The hard-rock outfit has been mostly inactive since 2014, but plan to release Once More Unto the Breach in October, coinciding with a record-release show at The Casbah on Oct. 21. Though guitarist Mark Murino says that there was no long-term plan to record something new, he booked some studio time once he realized they had enough material for an album.

“We kind of recorded this by accident,” he says. “We never really broke up. We continued to play together when we could, and all of a sudden our schedules just kind of aligned, and we had skeletons of 10 songs already.”

Dirty Sweet’s last album was 2010’s American Spiritual, but things began to slow down for the group shortly after. They continued to play occasional shows, and Murino, bassist Christian Schinelli and vocalist Ryan Koontz also played together in Crash and the Burns. Yet other commitments with family and work became a higher priority for the band’s members.

“Life just kind of took over,” he says. “We were playing 200 shows a year, and it was kind of just like, ‘we can’t keep going on like this.’ So now life comes first.”

Murino says that since recording the new batch of songs, they’ve already written more, and there are plans to line up more shows after the Oct. 21 performance. However, the release of Once More Unto the Breach doesn’t signal a return to the hectic tour schedule they once had. Murino says they’re putting less pressure on themselves, but that the fun of playing together again is motivating them to do it more often.

“It truly is about the music,” he says. “We’re not going to make a lot of money from this. It’s something we have to do, because it’s what we do.”