Dizzy Spells release 46-track free compilation

Dizzy Spells, a newly formed booking and design outfit, has just launched a new, 46-track compilation titled Dizzy Spells Vol. 1. The compilation mostly features bands from San Diego, including Schizophonics, Big Bad Buffalo, Hexa, Shades McCool, Bit Maps, Spooky Cigarette, Gloomsday and Polish, as well as groups from San Francisco (Faux Foe Fox, Whiteborzoi) and Denver (Whole Milk). The compilation was released as a way to introduce Dizzy Spells, which helps bands with booking tours and local shows, design and other needs.

“A lot of the bands are friends from San Diego, and some of them are friends from our travels,” says Jordan Krimston, who runs Dizzy Spells with Sarah Linton and Kelsey Kohler. “We thought it would be a cool way to help bands be heard by putting them on the compilation, but it also gets our name out there as well.”

Dizzy Spells has recently been putting together showcases in San Diego at venues such as The Merrow and The Casbah, some of which have featured bands that have tracks on the compilation, such as The Strawberry Moons, Traffic Bear and CJ Boyd. Part of the group’s ultimate goal is to encourage more people to see live music and to offer a boost to bands just getting off the ground.

“We just want to engage people,” says Linton. “We really want to foster a feeling of community. That was really important to us. We also hope to have more compilations released in the future with new tracks.”

Dizzy Spells has not yet announced any more live showcases this summer, though Krimston and Linton say that they’re working on putting some together, as well as focusing on other projects with bands, including photo shoots and videos. In the meantime, Dizzy Spells Vol. 1 has a lot for new listeners to explore without any risk: The compilation is free.

“That’s partially because we don’t have a physical release,” says Krimston. “But mostly we just want this to be accessible to any potential new fans.”