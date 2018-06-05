DJ Claire celebrates 15 years of Unwind Yourself

× Expand Photo by Candice Eley DJ Claire

Unwind Yourself, the monthly R&B and soul happy hour at the Whistle Stop, is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Claire Caraska, better known as DJ Claire, has been spinning records from her ample collection of Motown, Stax and other soulful gems since 2003, and for this landmark, she’s inviting DJ Greyboy to join her on Saturday, June 23 at 5 p.m.

Caraska began DJing in college when she hosted her own radio show, and picked up her first gig at the Whistle Stop during a chance encounter with her next-door neighbor at the time, Whistle Stop owner Sam Chammas.

“Sam was out watering his lawn one day, and I thought I’d ask him about it,” she says. “He just said, ‘Pick a Sunday.’ I honestly thought it would be a one-time thing. Sundays are usually pretty quiet, but I brought in a good crowd and got a bunch of my friends to show up to the first one. I had no idea I’d end up doing it for 15 years.”

The first song DJ Claire played was “The Lonely Bull” by Herb Alpert and The Tijuana Brass, though her repertoire heavily comprises soul music from the ’60s. And since that first happy hour, she’s invited a number of other guest DJs into the booth, including local singer/songwriter Al Howard, Vinyl Junkies’ Eric Howarth, Black Heart Procession’s Pall Jenkins and Casbah owner Tim Mays, who’s been a regular guest over the years.

“It’s fun to play my own records,” she says. “But I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to bring in a lot of guests. Even when nobody’s there, it’s still fun.”

The 15th anniversary edition of Unwind Yourself will offer the same vintage R&B jams as other installments of the happy-hour event, but Caraska thought it’d be a good reason to celebrate. And more importantly, it’s another Saturday afternoon during which she gets to do the thing she enjoys most.

“It’s a great excuse for a party,” she says. “I’m grateful to play records for people. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s therapeutic. I’m happiest and worry-free when I’m DJing.”